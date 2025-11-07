Apply Now!

Expedite Trucking Industry News

New Video! The importance of working with realistic numbers

By Brandon Baxter - Staff Writer
Posted Nov 7th 2025 8:00AM
Sprinter vans in the expedite industry are all the rage. But do you have all the right info you need to get started? Today's episode covers the importance of working with REALISTIC numbers when formulating your business plan.. Follow along 👇👇 with Rob Podeszwa of Jung Express, and host Brandon Baxter, as they discuss the ins and outs of Sprinter van ownership within the world of Expedite. It's ExpediteNOW! Transcript: Brandon Baxter: Welcome to the Expedite Now podca...

Blog - Industry Outlook

Blog - It's a Team's Life

Changing Weather

Changing Weather One constant challenge that drivers face, no matter the route or season, is the unpredictable nature of...

Blog - Fuel for Thought

Do You Still Use Paper Checks?

Many of you may already know, but for those who haven’t run across this information, there are major changes coming Se...

Blog - Rescue Your Revenue

Mitigation Matters: Protecting Your Income as an Expediter After an Accident

Expediters must mitigate losses after accidents by acting quickly, documenting efforts, and proving responsibility to st...

Blog - Risky Business

Commercial Trucking Insurance Trends to Watch in 2025

DAT reports that the Great Freight Recession is on it's way OUT...what does that mean for Expediters?...

Blog - Trucker CFO

Join Trucker CFO at the Expedite Expo for Workshop on Business Planning & Live Radio Remote

It’s hard to believe that 2023 has already moved into the Summer and the arrival of the Expedite Expo is getting clos...

In The News

Truck Blitz Dates for 2026

Over the years, I’ve learned some valuable lessons from the multitude of drivers, fleet owners, and carrier profession...

Truck Topics

Freshen Up Your Tire Routine

So, we’ve closed out 2024 and ushered in a new year. 2025 seems as good a time as any to evaluate some basic truck car...

Dollars & Sense

Becoming Your Own Boss

So, you’ve decided to become an owner operator. Okay, now what? In today’s society and job market, if you’ve been ...

Driver Lifestyles

Getting Down on Your Downtime

As a commercial truck driver, effectively using your downtime is crucial for both managing your workload and maximizing ...