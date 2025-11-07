Expedite Trucking Industry News
New Video! The importance of working with realistic numbers
Sprinter vans in the expedite industry are all the rage. But do you have all the right info you need to get started? Today's episode covers the importance of working with REALISTIC numbers when formulating your business plan.. Follow along 👇👇 with Rob Podeszwa of Jung Express, and host Brandon Baxter, as they discuss the ins and outs of Sprinter van ownership within the world of Expedite. It's ExpediteNOW! Transcript: Brandon Baxter: Welcome to the Expedite Now podca...
Blog - Industry Outlook
New Video! The importance of working with realistic numbers
Sprinter vans in the expedite industry are all the rage. But do you have all the right info you need to get started? Tod...
Blog - It's a Team's Life
Changing Weather
Changing Weather One constant challenge that drivers face, no matter the route or season, is the unpredictable nature of...
Blog - Fuel for Thought
Do You Still Use Paper Checks?
Many of you may already know, but for those who haven’t run across this information, there are major changes coming Se...
Blog - Rescue Your Revenue
Mitigation Matters: Protecting Your Income as an Expediter After an Accident
Expediters must mitigate losses after accidents by acting quickly, documenting efforts, and proving responsibility to st...
Blog - Risky Business
Commercial Trucking Insurance Trends to Watch in 2025
DAT reports that the Great Freight Recession is on it's way OUT...what does that mean for Expediters?...
Blog - Trucker CFO
Join Trucker CFO at the Expedite Expo for Workshop on Business Planning & Live Radio Remote
It’s hard to believe that 2023 has already moved into the Summer and the arrival of the Expedite Expo is getting clos...
In The News
Truck Blitz Dates for 2026
Over the years, I’ve learned some valuable lessons from the multitude of drivers, fleet owners, and carrier profession...
Truck Topics
Freshen Up Your Tire Routine
So, we’ve closed out 2024 and ushered in a new year. 2025 seems as good a time as any to evaluate some basic truck car...
Dollars & Sense
Becoming Your Own Boss
So, you’ve decided to become an owner operator. Okay, now what? In today’s society and job market, if you’ve been ...
Driver Lifestyles
Getting Down on Your Downtime
As a commercial truck driver, effectively using your downtime is crucial for both managing your workload and maximizing ...